The Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program has partnered with The Learning Lamp to offer a free RAMP (Responsible Alcohol Management Program) server/seller training session from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg.
The training aims to ensure staff and volunteers know how to safely serve alcohol by recognizing the signs of intoxication and ensuring customers are 21 or older.
For special occasion permit holders or one-day licensees, RAMP certification is not required, but is encouraged to reduce potential liability for problems associated with serving alcohol.
Seating is limited to 40 participants. Registration is required and can be done online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RAMP-8-22-2022.
Information: 814-262-0732, ext. 287, or eelbabyly@thelearninglamp.org.
