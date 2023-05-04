Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program will host a free Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) server/seller training in conjunction with The Learning Lamp to help organizations safely serve alcohol.
The trainings will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Cresson American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Ave., Cresson, and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department, 849 Locust St., St. Michael.
The trainings will be led by a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board-approved RAMP trainer.
RAMP server/seller training ensures that employees and volunteers know how to safely serve alcohol by recognizing the signs of intoxication and ensuring customers are 21 or older.
Seating is limited to 40 participants for each training.
Registration is required and available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RAMP2023.
For more information, contact prevention coordinator Elizabeth ElBayly at 814-262-0732, ext. 287, or eelbayly@thelearninglamp.org.
