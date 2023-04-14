Pilot Tom Travis is shown in the cockpit of “FIFI,” one of only two flyable B-29 Superfortress bombers in the world. Several vintage World War II-era aircraft arrived at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport on Monday, June 4, 2018, as part of the upcoming Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour running from Wednesday, June 6, 2018, through Sunday, June 10, 2018.