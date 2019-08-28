Two of the region’s airports both received $150,000 in state funding Wednesday for property upgrades.
For the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, the transportation funding will allow the Cambria County Airport Authority to replace the terminal’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which is original to the more than 20-year-old building.
And any leftover funds will be used to replace older lighting with new, ultra-efficient LED bulbs, Authority Manager Tom Keyes said.
“We were at the point where our HVAC system bills were starting to climb ... with a system that’s reached the end of its lifespan,” Keyes said Wednesday. “So this is excellent news for us.”
News of the funding was announced by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office to support 29 municipal, regional and international airports statewide.
In all, $13.7 million in Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, Aviation Development Program and Multimodal Fund dollars were released to support airport needs and aviation-related economic development opportunities, Wolf’s office wrote in a release to media.
“Investments in our aviation infrastructure is vital to the economic vitality of the commonwealth,” Wolf said. “Hundreds of thousands of jobs are supported by aviation in Pennsylvania and the new investments announced today will help airports bolster commerce and attract more customers.”
While several international airports were among the highest funding recipients statewide, a dozen municipal airports that don’t have commercial carriers also received aid, including Somerset County Airport, which serves as a home for private and business planes. The Friedens area airport landed $150,000 to purchase equipment to better maintain the airport’s turfed and paved property, state officials said.
The Cambria airport’s terminal is home to one commercial carrier, Boutique Air, the catering business Flair of Country and the county airport authority, as well as an office for federal Transportation Security Administration employees who scan airport passengers departing there daily.
Keyes said the funding requires a 50% match, which means airport officials will have to provide $150,000 to utilize the entire grant.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, praised the planned upgrades.
“Making these needed improvements ensures the airport stays competitive and supports current and future jobs in the region,” Burns said in a release to media.
