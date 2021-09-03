Here are some key moments showing ways airport security has changed since terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001:

  • November 2001: The Aviation and Transportation Security Act established the Transportation Security Administration.
  • December 2002: Explosives detection systems introduced nationwide to screen all bags for explosives.
  • April 2003: The federal flight deck officer program launched, putting the first armed pilots aboard commercial flights.
  • April 2003: Cockpit doors reinforced for all air carriers.
  • August 2006: TSA required passengers to remove shoes to screen for explosives.
  • August 2006: Federal air marshals deployed overseas.
  • September 2006: New rules governing liquids in passenger carry-on baggage permitted only 3.4 ounces or less.
  • March 2008: Canine teams deployed to aid in the screening air cargo; program later expanded to include passenger and baggage screening.
  • March 2010: Advanced imaging “full-body scanners” began to be installed in airports.
  • November 2010: Printer cartridges were prohibited in carry-on baggage.
  • December 2011: TSA PreCheck was launched at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.
  • May 2016: New automated screening lanes featured unique radio frequency identification tags and cameras.
  • July 2017: TSA required travelers to place all personal electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you