Here are some key moments showing ways airport security has changed since terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001:
- November 2001: The Aviation and Transportation Security Act established the Transportation Security Administration.
- December 2002: Explosives detection systems introduced nationwide to screen all bags for explosives.
- April 2003: The federal flight deck officer program launched, putting the first armed pilots aboard commercial flights.
- April 2003: Cockpit doors reinforced for all air carriers.
- August 2006: TSA required passengers to remove shoes to screen for explosives.
- August 2006: Federal air marshals deployed overseas.
- September 2006: New rules governing liquids in passenger carry-on baggage permitted only 3.4 ounces or less.
- March 2008: Canine teams deployed to aid in the screening air cargo; program later expanded to include passenger and baggage screening.
- March 2010: Advanced imaging “full-body scanners” began to be installed in airports.
- November 2010: Printer cartridges were prohibited in carry-on baggage.
- December 2011: TSA PreCheck was launched at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.
- May 2016: New automated screening lanes featured unique radio frequency identification tags and cameras.
- July 2017: TSA required travelers to place all personal electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening.
