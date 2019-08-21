Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.