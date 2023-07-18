JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local efforts to develop business opportunities at Johnstown’s airport are expected to move forward during Tuesday’s Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority meeting.
A recommendation from the authority’s facility and Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone committee calls for a vote to approve the footprint for an Airport Land Development Zone overlapping the existing 138-acre KOEZ property.
The meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the airport terminal conference room.
Airport Manager Cory Cree said each “zone” offers a different tax incentive for businesses to locate within it. Both state programs are administered through the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone program allows new facilities to avoid paying property taxes for several years.
Businesses locating within an Airport Land Development Zone get a tax credit of up to $1,200 a year for each full-time employee at the facility.
“If a parcel were permitted to be in both the ALDZ and the KOZ, it would give the employer the option to choose the credit from either the ALDZ or the KOZ that best fits his company,” Cree says in his report to the authority.
The business can’t take both credits, he added.
In addition to the existing KOEZ, which is being developed as the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park, the authority’s committee is recommending the land development zone include an area where construction of a two-unit corporate hangar is underway and vacant land that would be suitable for another corporate hangar.
“Adding these hangars to the ALDZ may help attract and maintain hangar tenants,” Cree’s report says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.