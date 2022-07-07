Just three Pennsylvania airports – two of them the state's largest – received a share of $1 billion in federal funds for facility upgrades through the Infrastructure bill, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Philadelphia International Airport ($24 million), Pittsburgh International ($20 million) and Lehigh Valley International ($5 million) were among nearly 90 recipients nationwide.
Pittsburgh's grant is projected to pay nearly half the cost of a project aimed at adding a new terminal at the Moon Township airport that will include improved screening, and a 3,000 vehicle parking garage.
Officials broke ground on the project in the fall, saying it will make the airport easier to navigate for visitors – while eliminating the underground tram.
The new terminal is expected to debut in 2025.
The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, which is advancing plans to replace lighting and add updates to its own terminal, was not among the 85 recipients.
But airport Manager Corey Cree said Thursday that officials plan to pursue funds through the second round of Terminal Building funding, which FAA officials said will be awarded in 2023.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wold praised the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's impact, saying it will provide "critical" funding to airports for five consecutive years.
"Airports are a critical part of Pennsylvania's transportation network," Wolf said. "Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these airports will have the means to make crucial terminal improvements, improving the travel experience for all."
