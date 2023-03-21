John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport leaders got a pleasant surprise Tuesday when the lowest bid for two 4,000-square-foot business hangars came in under the allotted grant amount for the project.
Darr Construction, of Berlin, Somerset County, was awarded the $2,452,823 construction contract at the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority’s monthly meeting.
As designed, the two units would be built as adjoining hangars in one large structure.
The bids were advertised for one hangar, with an option to add the second hangar because authority leaders were worried about paying for two hangars with rising construction costs.
“If the bids come in great, we’ll do them both,” Airport Manager Cory Cree said last month, “but more likely, it will be one hangar.”
The contract was part of $2,891,242 in work approved Tuesday for this construction season at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
The work includes $492,309.50 to Quaker Sales Corp. of Johnstown for rehabilitation of pavement on three taxiways and around the airfield’s T-hangars, along with increases totaling $36,106 to contracts previously awarded to Marsh Contracting, of Indiana, and Bruce & Merrilees Electric Co., of New Castle, for tree removal and runway rehabilitation, including new lights and signs.
Tuesday’s meeting was led by Heather Tomasko, assistant airport manager, because Cree and authority Chairman Rick McQuaide are attending Routes America 2023 in Chicago. The three-day event allows airport leaders from around the country to meet with low-cost airlines looking to add destinations.
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
