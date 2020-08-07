Local airport leaders’ recommendation for jet service at the Johnstown airport has been delayed for a review of the voting procedure.
Local activist John DeBartola, of Johnstown, raised concerns after Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority board members on Wednesday voted 5-3 to support SkyWest Airlines’ proposal to serve Johnstown daily with round trips to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Dulles International Airport in suburban Washington.
SkyWest would operate 50-passenger, twin-jet aircraft, with a federal subsidy of up to $3,484,020 a year under the federal Essential Air Service Program.
The St. George, Utah, company was among four airlines submitting proposals for the federal EAS contract. Current operator, Boutique Air of San Francisco, also submitted a proposal.
With several authority members participating by telephone, Chairman James Loncella announced he was changing the agenda so the EAS matter was considered before a public comment period. Enplanement committee chair Michael Parrish was participating by phone and had a time constraint.
DeBartola, who was also participating by phone, raised an objection when he was permitted to speak following the vote.
He said the situation violated the state Sunshine Act, also known as the Open Meetings Law.
The Office of Open Records website says:
“The Sunshine Act gives the public the right to comment on issues ‘that are or may be before the board.’ Agencies must provide a reasonable opportunity for residents and/or taxpayers to comment on an issue before a decision takes place.”
On Friday, DeBartola publicly posted on Facebook a letter he submitted to District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, calling for the airport authority to be investigated for the alleged violation.
“It is important government boards adhere to the law and allow the public the option to speak before taking official action,” he wrote.
He said he also sent complaints to the Federal Aviation Administration, the state attorney general’s office and Gov. Tom Wolf.
DeBartola said he believes Boutique Air should be retained and questions the airport authority’s motives for favoring SkyWest. He pointed to loss of local jobs, should Boutique Air decide to relocate the regional maintenance facility that just opened on the Johnstown airfield.
Loncella and authority Solicitor Tim Leventry responded to DeBartola’s concerns.
“I directed the airport manager to request an extension from the (Department of Transportation), and it was granted,” Loncella said.
Wednesday’s special meeting was called in order to vote on the EAS proposals and submit the recommendation to the transportation department by Friday.
The delay approved until Aug. 19 allows the matter to be considered again at the regular meeting Aug. 18, Loncella said.
He said his decision to change the agenda order was strictly to accommodate the board members’ schedules.
“I had no intention of trying to bypass or subvert any process,” Loncella said. “I now realize that created issues with the public comment.”
Loncella said board members and the solicitor will review the situation before submitting a recommendation to the Department of Transportation, which will make the final decision.
“If anybody feels that (discussion and voting) process needs repeated, there is no reason we can’t do that,” he said.
Leventry said the selection of an airline to serve Johnstown is too important to proceed under any suggestion of impropriety.
“This is a big decision for the airport,” Leventry said “We are not going to jeopardize the decision in this matter. The authority will correct it.”
In a statement to The Tribune-Democrat, DeBartola said the decision to change carriers would “take away jobs from the area.”
He accused the board of a lack of transparency in the process, and said he planned to “speak out” at the next meeting.
