JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A smoky haze that was caused by Canadian wildfires hung over the Northeast United States, including the Greater Johnstown area, on Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection even declared the entire commonwealth to be in a Code Red Air Quality Action Day based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index. Red – the fourth of six levels of air quality – is “unhealthy,” behind only purple (“very unhealthy”) and maroon (“hazardous”).
AccuWeather meteorologist Isaac Longley said the conditions were created by a combination of the fires and weather patterns.
“We have an upper-level, low-pressure system that’s sitting over the Northeast, and this is pulling the smoke southward from Canada, across the Great Lakes and down into the Northeast,” Longley said. “So that is what’s going on here. We have northwesterly flow in place, so it’s bringing all that smoke from Canada down into the Northeast.”
While the Johnstown region had a noticeable haze, the sky actually changed colors and greatly reduced visibility in parts of the Northeast. New York City, for a period of time, had the worst air quality of any major city in the world, according to IQAir, a Swiss company that monitors air conditions.
Some 400 fires were still active as of Wednesday, more than half of which were deemed to be out of control, according to Canadian officials.
So Longley expects air quality concerns to continue for a few days.
“It looks like a lot of these wildfires are still out of control, especially in Quebec. … So, unfortunately, this is probably going to be the case at least through the end of the week and perhaps into the start of the weekend,” Longley said. “It looks like maybe eventually later on in the weekend we do have a storm system moving in that could help clear out some of the smoke.
“With these fires still ongoing in Canada and a lot of them still out of control, it looks like this smoke and hazardous air quality is going to be an issue through the end of the week and perhaps even into the weekend as well.”
When issuing the statewide Code Red, the DEP encouraged people to limit their outdoor activities.
“Children, sensitive populations such as older people, those who exercise or work outdoors and those with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,” according to the agency.
Some events were canceled in the region, including a scheduled State College Spikes minor league baseball game. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” and “with the best interests of players, staff and fans in mind,” the Spikes said in a press release.
