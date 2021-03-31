The Cambria County DUI Task Force, in conjunction with the PennDOT’s Aggressive Driving Campaign, is conducting aggressive driving patrols in Cambria County through April 25.
Local and state police will be working to keep the roads safe by ticketing aggressive drivers.
Aggressive driving behaviors include speeding, tailgating, improper passing, disobeying road signs and traffic lights and weaving in and out of traffic.
Driving while distracted also can result in aggressive driving. Distracted driving is anything that causes a driver to take his or her attention away from the roadway and can result in running red lights, speeding or tailgating.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer and the Cambria County DUI Task Force urge drivers to keep the following in mind:
• Do not text, talk on the phone or eat while driving.
• Abide by all speed limits on roadways and in work zones.
• Stay calm and remain alert.
• Wear your seatbelt at all times.
• Follow all road signs and traffic signals.
• Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
• Do not make obscene gestures to other motorists or retaliate in any way to bad drivers.
