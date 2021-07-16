As Westmont Borough’s sanitary sewer project wears on roads and residents’ patience, the borough council is beating the drum for completion in October.
Lynn Brant’s Hester Street residence is in a neighborhood where roads remain uneven from sewer excavation.
“The roads are getting progressively worse,” she said.
She and a dozen Westmont residents attended a borough council meeting Tuesday. Many had similar questions and concerns about the project.
Borough Public Works Director Don Blasko said his staff of nine workers have recently patched 704 holes that resulted from sewer excavation. He said the work is continuing and he will publish a schedule of the next roads to be patched on the borough’s website.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s deadline for the project is the end of July, but it won’t be finished until October, council members said.
Councilman Gordon Smith said he has sent letters to the DEP requesting an extension to October, but he has received no definite response yet.
“We have to assume that we would be fined if we don’t get an extension,” he said.
Replacement of sewer lines in the borough was originally slated for completion two years ago, Smith said, but work stopped due to a dispute with the borough’s former contractor over obtaining state permits to conduct the work.
Litigation followed, culminating last year with a $2 million arbitration award paid by the borough to the contractor, IWPC.
With the fallout, the council also severed ties with its project engineer and hired Snyder Environmental Services to finish the project.
As Snyder continues excavating old pipes and installing a new system, residents have been addressing Borough Council regularly about annoyances.
Chuck Mamula, of Linda Street, expressed concerns Tuesday with a dumping site that Snyder arranged with a private landowner in his neighborhood. The site is located across from Judy Street and used to be a wooded cliff. Now, beyond a thin tree line, the cliff is filled up with excavation material.
Upper Yoder Township Supervisors said Thursday that residents have called them with concerns about the same dumping site, although the project is in Westmont Borough’s.
Mamula questioned the contents of the excavated material at the Westmont meeting, but project engineer Brandon Palmer of The EADS Group, assured them it was only mud and water.
Mamula asked the council for clarity on when the heavy machines would cease operating in the neighborhood.
“About 20 trucks a day that come into dump site,” he said. “It’s been going on for 16 months.
“We’ve been dealing with this for quite a long time. It’s not livable the way it is now.”
Council President Don Hall said asked for patience until the $15 million project ends in October.
The sanitary sewer upgrades in Westmont – and in all municipalities that send sewage to the Dornick Point sewage treatment plant – began years ago under a state mandate to reduce storm water infiltration. The state identified issues with rain infiltration causing overflows at the treatment plant.
After Westmont’s project is completed, the state will test it by measuring the discharge flowing to the sewage treatment plant from the borough’s collective sewer lines.
Hall said the state will use a calculation to determine whether the borough’s sewer discharge continues to exceed the treatment plant’s capacity after the project’s completion.
If the borough remains exceeding the treatment plant’s limit, the state’s calculation will provide an estimate of the number of sewer lines that may need more work.
“Finding out where is the extra coming from will be our biggest priority, because until we get into compliance, it will be a $10,000-per-month fine to the borough,” Hall said.
“The borough does not have $10,000 a month, so we will do everything within our power to qualify when the project is completed, and if we don’t, we will find the problem as quickly as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.