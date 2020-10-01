AG: Smith verdict delivered 'swift and serious consequences' for targeting informant

Shakir Smith’s conviction on murder charges sends a message that targeting confidential informants will not be tolerated, the top prosecutors for Pennsylvania and Cambria County said Thursday.
Smith, 43, formerly of Johnstown, was found guilty Wednesday by a Cambria County jury of first-degree murder and criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder of Carol Ashcom, 30, a confidential informant for the Office of Attorney General who had helped put him in jail on drug charges.
Smith ordered Ashcom’s murder in letters from prison because her cooperation with law enforcement was key to the case against him, argued Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael T. Madeira, who prosecuted Smith with the help of Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Forrest B. Fordham III.
He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole as a result of the first-degree murder conviction. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
“We are obviously pleased by the result, saddened for the victim and proud of our partnership with the district attorney and local authorities,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told The Tribune-Democrat during a telephone interview Thursday. “This is how law enforcement is supposed to work – in a collaborative manner to do justice.
“We will not tolerate the assassination of a cooperating informant. This investigation, this trial and this verdict delivered swift and serious consequences for this type of behavior, and now he will spend the rest of his life behind bars, where he belongs.”
Investigation still 'active'
Jurors heard testimony that Smith headed a criminal organization based in Johnstown’s Prospect section and made up largely of his teenaged sons and nephews. One of those nephews, Mizzon Grandinetti, 20, has been named by investigators as the gunman who killed Ashcom; Grandinetti has not been charged in connection with the killing and denied carrying out the execution when he testified in Smith’s defense Wednesday.
Evidence was presented during the trial about other crimes in Johnstown for which Smith and his associates are believed by investigators to be responsible, including the 2014 slaying of Smith’s cousin, Jarrett “Chico” Smith, inside his Prospect home. Letters shown to the jury indicated that Shakir Smith believed Jarrett Smith was cooperating with law enforcement.
Madeira said Wednesday that the investigation into Smith and the Ashcom murder is not closed. Shapiro declined to go into specifics Thursday about the investigation or to say whether more charges against Smith or any of his associates were expected in the foreseeable future, but confirmed that the investigation is “active and ongoing.”
“It is the belief that there may be some remnants to Mr. Smith’s dealings that are still ongoing,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. “However, it is my hope that the majority of control that Mr. Smith exercised over other people has now come to an end. Again, with him spending the rest of his life behind bars, I believe that the ramifications of his actions are now going to be felt a lot less within our community. I do expect, with a continuing investigation, any long-term issues to be addressed.”
Letters key evidence
Ashcom agreed to act as a confidential informant for the Office of Attorney General in April 2014 after she was arrested for selling drugs, according to court documents and trial testimony. Later that month, she made three controlled purchases of drugs from Smith that led to his arrest and imprisonment. A little less than a year later, on March 11, 2015, she was found shot to death inside her Lower Yoder Township home.
Smith’s letters from prison, many of which were introduced into evidence by the prosecution during his trial, indicated that he suspected Ashcom’s involvement in his case soon after his arrest, but confirmed it by comparing the identification number of the informant in his case with a number included in another inmate’s paperwork.
“I went to court again on Friday,” he wrote in one letter that was shown to jurors. “I found out it’s Carol on the new sells. (Another inmate) went to court. First thing I did was have him check his CI #. 509114. It was her. The same as mine.”
Later letters written by Smith included indications of his anger at Ashcom. In one letter, he wrote, “I want that Honkie put down like a rabbit (rabid) DOG! Look what this b— did to us. Go off that b—.”
Smith maintained when he testified in his own defense Wednesday that this and similar references to Ashcom were merely expressions of frustration and anger, not instructions to have her killed.
Protecting informants
Shapiro said that protecting confidential informants is “of the utmost importance” to him and to members of law enforcement.
“The real story here and the real focus, I think, about this case,” he said, “is that the actions of the defendant strike at the heart of our justice system, and we need swift and fair justice for those who seek to undermine it by virtue of killing a CI or taking any other action to harm an important person playing a role in our justice system. … We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to anyone trying to undermine our justice system in the manner which Smith did.”
“I agree,” Neugebauer added, “and I believe that the bigger picture as a result of this case is that those that assist us and help us, we will do everything that we can to protect you and also to avenge any harm that may be done to you. … That’s the big takeaway, I believe, and the broader picture from this case.”
The prosecutors credited one another and other members of law enforcement for collaborating to achieve the conviction, and Neugebauer saluted Madeira and Fordham for a “phenomenal” performance during the trial.
“One thing that I want to point out is the collaborative nature in which we brought about this guilty verdict,” Shapiro said. “We appreciate all that the DA and his team brought to this case. They were a real difference-maker. This is what the public wants – they want people in government to work together, they want them to work in a collaborative manner, and I think this is exhibit A of that type of collaboration that ultimately has made our community safer.”
“The attorney general’s office provided an unbelievable amount of service to our community in this case, in particular, and in a lot of other cases that people don’t necessarily realize,” Neugebauer added. “The AG’s office really provided us with resources that, simply, we do not have at the county level, nor could we afford.
"The community can rest assured that cases get a lot of attention, a lot of manpower, a lot of hours and a lot of hard work.”