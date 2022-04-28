JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion to revoke Jeff Thomas' bond following two separate sets of charges filed against him this week.
The suspended Somerset County district attorney, 36, who is awaiting trial on sexual assault charges, is now accused of pursuing a prosecution witness' vehicle in Windber and striking it shortly after midnight on March 31.
Thomas faces harassment and reckless driving charges, both of which were allegedly recorded by a police officer's dash camera. State prosecutors argue that the vehicle incident is the latest in a "pattern of violent behavior" that warrants Thomas' bond to be revoked in Somerset County.
In the March 31 pursuit, Thomas is accused of chasing a man on Somerset Street and 11th Avenue in his Chevy pickup truck after midnight in an act to "harass, alarm or annoy" him March 31, a Windber police citation shows.
Thomas was also cited and fined more than $400 for driving recklessly and failing to obey stop signs during the pursuit – at least part of which Windber police Cpl. Brian Miller indicated he witnessed while in his marked vehicle on Somerset Street.
The charges followed Thomas' arrest Monday on domestic violence charges, stemming from a May 2021 incident in which the Windber man is accused of hitting a woman 10 times while she was on FaceTime.
The incident allegedly occurred while the pair were traveling from Johnstown to Windber last year. A woman listed by state police as a witness to the video came forward to report it April 9, saying she took photographs of the abused woman's injuries.
There has been no indication whether the alleged abuse victim is cooperating in the case.
Thomas was released from Cambria County Prison on Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond on the domestic assault-related charges.
He is awaiting trial on charges involving a separate Windber woman, accused of sexually assaulting and strangling her after entering her home despite warnings to stay away in September 2021.
That case is currently scheduled for trial in September.
