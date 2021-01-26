A Johnstown woman has been arrested and accused of illegally filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) applications on behalf of state prison inmates, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday.
Elise J. Ballard, 33, faces a total of 224 criminal counts in Dauphin County, including more than two dozen counts each of theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, receiving stolen property, tampering with public records and unsworn falsification to authorities, court records indicate.
Also facing related charges are two state prison inmates, named by Shapiro as John Jones, of SCI-Rockview, Centre County, and Robert Palmer, of SCI-Huntingdon, Huntingdon County.
Shapiro, who identified Ballard as Palmer’s girlfriend and “outside accomplice,” alleged in a press release that she illegally submitted PUA applications for a total of 22 state prison inmates and for friends and relatives of those inmates who were not eligible for PUA benefits, received benefit payments in the form of debit cards issued by the state Department of Labor & Industry and then sent payments to Jones and Palmer through their prison JPay accounts or through MoneyGram.
Shapiro alleged that the total amount of money associated with the applications was $226,082.
People are only eligible for PUA benefits if they are both unemployed for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic and available to work, the attorney general said, adding that state prison inmates meet neither requirement and thus are not eligible to receive PUA benefits while incarcerated.
“These three individuals have been charged for conspiring to illegally take benefits from hard-working Pennsylvanians who continue to struggle through this immensely difficult time,” Shapiro said in the press release announcing the arrests.
“As I’ve said previously, these arrests are not the end of our investigation, and my office will continue to track down those heading these schemes and bring them to justice.”
Ballard was arraigned on Monday by a Dauphin County district judge and released on unsecured bond, court records indicate.
Shapiro said his office has now charged a total of 29 people, including 24 inmates, for allegedly submitting fraudulent PUA applications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.