The water that devastated downtown Johnstown during the 1977 Flood quickly soaked into the ground or flowed away.
Residents, business owners, city workers and construction crews soon thereafter removed the muck and debris left behind from the storm that hit 43 years ago on July 19-20.
But, while the physical damage was fixed over time, the town, for decades, has struggled to create an identity for the central business district that was not only hit by the flood, but also the collapse of the local steel industry and suburbs becoming the preferred location for living, shopping and socializing.
Attempts have been made by countless organizations and individuals with studies, plans, some new construction, and the cycling in and out of businesses … all with varying degrees of success. The latest effort, over the past five years or so, has involved bringing new small businesses into downtown, while increasing the number of events for people to attend and capitalizing on the region’s bountiful outdoor recreation opportunities.
“When you look back at it, what I’m struck by, over the course of time, is how much it accelerated trends in the community that were already started,” said Richard Burkert, president and chief executive officer of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association. “It just gave them a lot of velocity. You had businesses moving out of the downtown and heading up to the malls. Earlier in the ’70s, the Richland Mall had been constructed. It was kind of like the ’77 Flood emptied out the downtown for commercial purposes.”
But Burkert feels the trend is reversing, as people are once again being drawn to downtown with its historic “sense of place,” as he often describes it.
“It’s only now, all these years later, that I think you’re starting to see successful revitalization downtown,” he said. “You’re starting to see a more diverse economy. It’s taken a very long time.”
Flight from city
About 40,000 people lived in Johnstown at the time of the flood.
That number is now estimated to be around 19,000.
As people left and died, businesses that embodied the downtown, such as Glosser Brothers Department Store and Penn Traffic Co., closed. Swank Hardware Co. Building was demolished. The Conrad Building will soon be razed. Vacant storefronts became common, as the downtown dealt with the symptoms of Rust Belt decline – brain drain, blight, poverty, drugs, crime.
Even the Main Street East Building, a 45,000-square-foot structure opened in 1981 in an attempt to revitalize downtown, is empty.
In recent years, though, new smaller businesses have started, among them Stone Bridge Brewing, Balance Restaurant, Camille’s House of Styles Boutique, Hope Cyclery, Taco Chellz, Lambcakes and Escape Rooms Johnstown, joining longtime establishments, including George’s Song Shop, Gallina’s Pizza & Restaurant, Scott’s By Dam, Celestial Brides & Prom and American Eagle Screen Printing and Embroidery.
When Michele Adams and Jennifer Galiote were looking for a location where to open Classic Elements, a bookstore and coffee shop, they chose Main Street in downtown.
“That’s the only place we wanted to be. … We felt it was starting to come around and wanted to be part of it,” Adams said.
Adams thinks the increased interest in the downtown can grow.
“Hopefully more people will decide to invest in downtown,” Adams said.
“Competition is a good thing. The more business that comes down here the better we’ll all be.”
Forward thinking
Back in the early 1970s, Bethlehem Steel already knew a large-scale reduction in its operations was imminent.
So, in anticipation, a group of prominent businessmen, including Louis Galliker, Daniel Glosser, Frank Pasquerilla, Walter Krebs, Robert Gleason, Andrew Koban, Charles Kunkle and Howard Picking, formed Johnstown Area Regional Industries on June 21, 1974. Their goal was to diversify and grow the economy.
JARI is now one of several organizations, along with Vision Together 2025, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, Cambria Regional Chamber, Visit Johnstown and Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, working to revitalize the central business district.
“I think this has been the most dramatic accomplishment,” JARI President and CEO Linda Thomson said.
“I think there have been lots of efforts, over the years, to bring more business to the downtown. I think, over the last few years, we’ve seen a real concerted effort, and I think it’s been because there have been so many partners working together.”
Thomson said the motivation for entrepreneurs to set up in the central business district “is wanting to be a part of the rebirth.”
“We’re seeing that time and time again,” Thomson said. “They’re excited and want to be sort of in on the ground floor of the community’s revitalization.
“That’s been the case, I think, with a lot of the companies that have chosen to be in the downtown.”
But, to one degree or another, all of those businesses have been hurt by the recent economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “What we’re working on right now, given the COVID situation and everything, is just making sure that we can assist companies to stay afloat, to be able to remain in business and come back as strongly as they can after the impact of this,” Thomson said.
Recreational opportunities
Kayakers paddle through the heart of the city on the Stonycreek River that, at the time of the flood, was a polluted, foul-smelling waterway.
Riders challenge themselves on the Inclined Plane Mountain Biking Trails.
And, on beautiful summer days, folks can be seen loading onto buses, outside of the 416 Main Street complex, to be transported to the river for a day of floating offered through Coal Tubin’, which relocated to the central business district in 2018.
Coal Tubin’ co-owner Chad Gontkovic thinks that type of outdoor recreation can play a major role in revitalizing the downtown.
“We spent four decades trying to recreate ourselves based on old practices and what we see as successful in other areas, and that hasn’t borne any fruit because we’re our own unique place,” Gontkovic said. “And we have to look at what our strengths are and how our strengths, when put together, can present something that other locations and other places can’t. And that competitive advantage, in my view, is outdoor recreation with urban amenities.”
Downtown can benefit from both its closeness to nature and the legacy left behind by the city’s industrial past, according to Gontkovic.
“All the big money has been spent on the infrastructure already due to coal and steel,” he said. “Our forefathers and foremothers have given us a really great foundation should we be
bold enough to finally leverage those outdoor amenities in a real way, in a real way. That’s what we’re kind of pushing for.”
Growing downtown
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s mission is to attract visitors, customers, residents and investors into the central business district.
To do so, the nonprofit organization hosts events, including Taste & Tour and the annual holiday celebration in Central Park that is highlighted by a musical Christmas tree – with more than 70,000 lights – that rocks from November into January.
DDJP President Melissa Radovanic sees the partnership’s effort as part of a larger collaboration – that did not always exist in the past – to grow the downtown.
“I think the mindset is different,” Radovanic said. “I think Johnstown hit a psychological low in the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s. I think everything about momentum is about timing. I think the right people were in the right place over the past couple of years to make things happen and the right initiatives were set.”
Radovanic continued: “Over the past five years, downtown has taken a step in a positive direction, and we all know that downtown was very different and very populated back in the ’60 and ’70s, and that’s changed.
“But, about five years ago, whether it be through the efforts of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, or Vision 2025, or existing agencies and organizations, it really started to show positive momentum with businesses, and events and initiatives. And, now, downtown is a draw for people in the Greater Johnstown community.”
The partnership is working on several other projects for the future, including looking to reopen the State Theater, which Radovanic thinks is “hopefully going to be a game-changer in the downtown.”
Representatives from the DDJP, Gautier Steel, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Bottle Works, along with city, county and state officials, are also developing the 2-mile Iron to Arts Corridor. When completed, the walkway will, in one section, pass near the same Conemaugh River that caused the flooding devastation in 1977 from which the city as a whole – and downtown in particular – has struggled to rebound from ever since.
