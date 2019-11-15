Michael Capriotti earned a spot on Johnstown City Council … by just three votes.
On Thursday, the Cambria County Election Office announced the Moxham neighborhood resident received 1,505 votes, according to the official count. He finished second, edging out Donald Buday's 1,502. Capriotti will join Charles “Chuck” Arnone, a Republican from Hornerstown, who received 1,555 votes, on council next year.
Only two seats were open, so Buday narrowly missed out.
The unofficial results on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, ended with Capriotti and Buday, both Democrats, tied at 1,474 before all the absentee ballots were finalized. The Election Office did not respond to a voicemail request for an interview to discuss the tabulation process that lasted a week, which also included computation of all races in the county.
“I feel good,” Capriotti said. “It's good to get some closure to the situation for all the people who voted for me and were out helping me. It's nice to be able to have a definitive answer. Now I'm just looking forward to getting to work. There's a lot of work to do. But I'm looking forward to the challenge.”
Buday said Capriotti and Arnone “are going to do a good job” in his opinion.
“I congratulate both Chuck and Mike,” Buday said. “At the end of the day, what do you do? For my first time running – and I basically did everything on my own – I felt pretty good about it.”
A recount is a possibility.
“We don't have automatic recounts,” Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin said. “There is a provision for statewide offices for an automatic recount, but it's only for statewide offices. There is no automatic recount for local elections. You fall back on the election law and that basically says that three people from a precinct, who have to be voters in the precinct, have to petition the court to open the ballots and there's a fee for each one.”
Barbin said the fee is “usually what stops people.”
Recounting votes would unlikely change results, according to Barbin.
“To do a recount, you're feeding papers through a machine,” Barbin said. “It doesn't usually change. To open enough ballot boxes to have a reasonable shot, it would cost a fair amount of money.”
When asked about the possibility of a recount, Buday said, “I'm not sure about that yet. I talked to the girl at the election office there a little bit, just about it. Until they announce it officially, then I'd have a little bit of time to see. Then the cost of it also.”
If the results hold, Capriotti and Arnone will join a City Council that is working to prepare Johnstown for its exit from Pennsylvania's Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by October 2021, while dealing with issues of poverty, blight, an opioid crisis, crime, aging infrastructure, a citywide sewer project and more than $20 million in unfunded pension liability.
City Council is also looking to find a new city manager following the recent resignation of George Hayfield. There have been seven city managers since 2014 – Kristen Denne, Carlos Gunby, Melissa Komar, Arch Liston, Curt Davis (interim), Hayfield and Robert Ritter (currently acting).
“I think we need – first, now and foremost – we need to start working on getting a city manager in there, hopefully somebody that's going to be able to be there for the long haul,” Capriotti said. “I think consistency in leadership is going to go a long way to starting to turn the page here. Going through as many city managers as we have in the last five years makes it real hard to get any footing and move the city in a good direction when we're constantly having to seek out new leadership.”
They will join a seven-person council that will include current members – Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King and Dave Vitovich.
“I'm glad we'll move forward,” Arnone said. “I think we can together work with the council to move in a positive director for the city of Johnstown and make things work for a change. With all that's coming to light with all the good things that are happening, this is a really good start for the new year.”
The terms of two current members – Charlene Stanton and Jack Williams – will soon expire. Williams, an independent, finished fourth in the general election with 557 votes. Stanton did not run in the Democratic Party primary, but did launch a last-minute, write-in campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.