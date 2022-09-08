Benjamin Sacksen was just 15 years old when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into Somerset County soil on Sept. 11, 2001. But he already felt the call to respond – and a “call” to U.S. Navy service, he said.
“Seeing how deeply (Sept. 11) impacted my community, I knew I had a call to service,” he said. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to fly off of ships; it’s an adrenaline rush like no other.”
Now a lieutenant commander and 14-year veteran, Sacksen serves as a naval flight officer supporting an aircraft designed to proactively keep U.S. troops out of harm’s way.
Navy officials say the E-2D Hawkeye carrier aircraft guides U.S. troops through dangerous territories while tracking foes from hundreds of miles away.
Equipped with modern technology to conduct missions, it has been dubbed a “digital quarterback” for times of conflict – and even drug interdiction operations, the Navy said.
Navy officials said Sacksen is assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120.
Sacksen said he relies on homegrown values often found in the Somerset area to succeed in the military.
“My hometown taught me hard work,” Sacksen said. “I come from a rural community, so everyone takes integrity pretty seriously. I was around a lot of nice, honest people growing up and that example has helped me become a better person and have the career that I do.”
Sacksen is a 2002 Rockwood Area graduate, Navy officials said in a release to media.
As an officer, he said he’s found it rewarding to impact lives within the Navy, too.
“I feel the most fulfilled when I have a sailor ask me to be their re-enlistment officer,” Sacksen said. “It’s a lot less flying and a lot more administrative work in today’s military, but I’ve found being a leader and impacting sailors’ lives is incredibly rewarding.”
He said: “It’s rewarding to serve something larger than myself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.