Claudia B. Jones reflects on her life as an African-American growing up in the Johnstown area.
The eldest of seven children that include five boys and two girls, her family moved from North Carolina to East Conemaugh Borough when she was just 4.
The family settled into a four-room rowhouse that had running water, a commode but no bathtub.
“At the time, there was raw sewage running into what we called ‘Stink Creek,’ ” said Jones, 86. “And then there was the railroad, and if you followed that you could see the Franklin mills.
“The coke ovens were there and we were constantly bombarded with the refuse from the coke plant,” she said.
“My mother would wash clothes but she wouldn’t dare hang them on the line because of the filth from the coke plant. My mother was so disappointed that she couldn’t hang her clothes out.”
Jones told her story Saturday at the Heritage Discovery Center, located in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The interview – conducted by Paul Douglas Newman, professor of history at Pitt-Johnstown – was part of “African-American History Day.”
The African-American Heritage Society, the Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) and the Pitt-Johnstown history department are partners in an ambitious project to document the black experience in Johnstown.
Blacks fled the south during the World War I area and the decades that followed.
Millions of African-Americans poured into industrial centers in the northeast and midwest to find jobs and to escape Jim Crow laws that mandated racial segregation in public facilities.
African-American families are donating photographs and documents that tell their story. They are donating items related to employment, African-American-owned businesses, military, church, sports, music, clubs, clothing, popular culture and more.
Marriage, birth, adoption and death certificates are being collected along with passports, deeds, wills and military induction and discharge papers.
“Today, we’re collecting interviews and artifacts and scanning in documents and photographs that can be used for future exhibits and research and films about the history of Johnstown’s African-American community,” Newman said.
Andrew Lang, curator for JAHA, said the collection is part of an earlier project.
“Different components of the project were completed but there were other areas that needed to be explored,” Lang said. “We want to pick up the mantle and keep it going.”
Jones graduated at the top of her class at East Conemaugh High School and went on to teach at Joseph Johns Junior High School after graduating from college. Newman asked Jones what her hope is for future generations.
“My hope is as they develop, they will see people one on one,” she said.
“That they will see people with all their attributes and all their deficiencies and accept them for who they are.”
Historical collections will continue 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., Johnstown, and 1 to 5 p.m. March 29 at First Cambria AME Zion Church, 409 Haynes St., Johnstown.
