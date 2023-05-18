AFFORDABLE HOUSING | Solutions sought for living issues in Johnstown region

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One of the first steps taken by the newly formed Johnstown Quality Affordable Housing Task Force was to help arrange for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development representatives to visit the city in late April.
HUD Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles and others from the agency toured part of the city and participated in a roundtable with more than three dozen community leaders from various sectors, including government, nonprofits and law enforcement.
The discussion highlighted the importance cooperation between local, state and national organizations will need to play as the area attempts to deal with its myriad of issues regarding affordable housing.
“This task force is really just a way to truly bring a collaborative process together to look at housing from all different aspects, all different segments,” task force member Susan Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation, said. “It’s just kind of trying to really bring it all together and look at really best practices, too, what other communities have done that are similar to Johnstown and try and bring some of those potential best practices here.
“The best way to do that is to try to really come together and look at this from a commonsense perspective.”
After the meeting, Heckels said, “Sometimes to a fault, but I can be an optimist, and here I’m definitely an optimist. I think that Johnstown has incredible strength from which it can build to revitalize its downtown area and its neighborhoods.”
The task force, which formed in March, consists of multiple partners, including the City of Johnstown, Johnstown Housing Authority, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, 1889 Foundation and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“We recognize that there are many challenges under that housing umbrella that have really been discussed over the past several years, things like obviously affordable housing in general, looking at blight and trying to keep people in their homes before they become dilapidated, also looking at the state of some of our current public housing,” 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health Executive Director Jeannine McMillan said.
McMillan said that the issues with local affordable housing constitute a “human service crisis” and “public health crisis” that interconnect with other concerns facing many residents, including food insecurity, transportation and general well-being.
“I think one of the biggest challenges now – and it’s not unique to our area – obviously is there is so much need right now not only looking at affordable, safe housing options, but all of the other challenges that folks are at risk for in the community,” McMillan said.
HUD and the Johnstown Housing Authority play major roles regarding local affordable housing, with 2,347 people living in public housing and another 1,095 getting federal Section 8 voucher assistance, as of March 31.
JHA Executive Director Mike Alberts said the authority is participating with the task force, in part, because, “It’s good to have good connections and have people that are on the same page who want to do what’s best for the residents’ lives.”
Also on the federal level, Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat and chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act. The goal of the legislation is to increase investment in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program and develop more accessible housing units for older adults and people with disabilities.
“Far too many older adults and people with disabilities cannot afford accessible housing, live in unsafe housing, or live in institutions even though they’d prefer to stay in their communities,” Casey said in a released statement. “This is unacceptable.
“We need to ensure that families have a real choice when it comes to the place they call home. My legislation would ensure that we are ramping up accessible housing development to meet the widespread needs of these communities.”