Editor’s note: This is the second part of a three-day CNHI News Service special report on affordable housing.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The poverty saturation in Johnstown greatly affects the local affordable housing market.
Approximately 34% of the estimated 18,238 people who resided in the city in 2021 lived in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The median household income of $31,200, from 2017 to 2021, was less than half of Pennsylvania’s mark of $67,587. The median value of owner-occupied housing units was $36,600, compared to $197,300 in the commonwealth.
The numbers for Cambria County overall were a median household income of $51,018, a median housing unit value of $98,400 and a 12.9% poverty rate that was in line with Pennsylvania’s 12.1%.
A recent report by Smartest Dollar showed that the gross domestic product of the Johnstown metro area, which consists of all of Cambria County, ranked 341st out of the 357 metros surveyed.
That lack of money restricts what many residents can pay for rent or mortgage.
In total, 46% of the people living in poverty within the city either reside in public housing or participate in the federal Section 8 rental assistance voucher program, according to the Johnstown Housing Authority.
“We’re here to help people,” JHA Executive Director Mike Alberts said. “That’s the first thing I always say. Affordable housing is needed in Johnstown. We’re probably the biggest provider of affordable housing, and we’re managing programs that have been in place for many years.”
Two incidents recently highlighted poverty’s impact on local housing.
The dilapidated Towne Manor Motel on Johns Street in downtown Johnstown was condemned in December, and its 16 residents needed to find new places to live.
Shortly afterward, JHA relocated more than 200 residents from the Prospect Homes public housing complex after the units were closed due to concerns about structural safety, specifically the condition of the ceilings.
Those residents were moved to other public housing units, Section 8 properties, housing outside the JHA system or temporary hotel lodging within 30 days.
“It was not an easy decision to make, but the main goal was keeping people safe,” Alberts said. “That was our priority.”
JHA has also partnered with different agencies to provide assistance with COVID-19 vaccine clinics, food distribution events, summer youth programs and resume-building workshops. It has a self-sufficiency coordinator on staff to connect residents to employment, information about affordable housing and other services.
“We need to be more than a housing authority,” Alberts said. “We need to do more than just provide the key. We need to do more than just hang an eviction notice on the door. We’ve done a lot to expand on the services we can provide to our residents over the past few years.”
Public housing is often not open to people with criminal records.
Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies provides assistance to those people in their searches for affordable housing.
“The individuals we serve face so many barriers,” said Mindy Rickabaugh, Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies’ coordinator of reintegration services. “They face collateral consequences from their backgrounds, like driver’s license suspensions. Then they have the stressors of reporting to probation or reporting to parole, or they have court requirements.
“If they don’t have a place to lay their head at night, where every day is stress trying to figure out where they’re going to sleep at night, how can we expect one to fulfill those obligations if they don’t have a roof over their head?”
