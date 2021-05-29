Affinity Health Services Inc. in Indiana, a senior health care management consulting company marking its 25th year, has promoted three members of its management team to support current and future clients in challenging times.
• Bryan Hagerich has been named executive vice president of operations. He has been with Affinity since 2016 and will continue to provide day-to-day leadership to Affinity’s managed clients.
• Angela Huffman is taking on the role vice president of clinical services. She brings more than 20 years of senior living experience to Affinity’s managed and consulting clients. She leads Affinity’s clinical nurse consultants in administering clinical compliance and operational programs. Huffman serves as a resource in quality assurance and performance improvement, infection control and clinical best practice standards.
• Tammy Coleman is now Affinity’s vice president of clinical reimbursement. In this role, she works with the managed and consulting clients on improving their documentation and clinical delivery practices as they relate to quality measures, five-star rating and third-party and government reimbursement. She brings her experience in the nursing department operations to her new role.
