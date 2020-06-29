HARRISBURG – Renters and homeowners struggling to pay their rent or mortgages will soon be able to apply for six months of state help.
But with the application period opening July 6 just four days before the state’s eviction moratorium ends July 10, housing advocates worry if the help’s going to arrive in time for everyone who needs it.
“Our goal is to make this financial assistance available as quickly and easily as possible while ensuring applicants meet the eligibility requirements established by the state Legislature,” said Robin Wiessmann, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency executive director and CEO.
The agency identified regional partner agencies across the state to help quickly process the applications to get the money out to renters and homeowners as quickly as possible, she said. While applications won’t be accepted until July 6, residents can get applications now so they can complete them before the application period opens, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said.
The state’s interim budget deal passed in May set aside $175 million in federal stimulus funding for the rental and mortgage assistance – up to $750 a month for rents and up to $1,000 a month for homeowners, Fetterman said.
Fetterman chairs Gov. Tom Wolf’s Task Force on Health Disparity, which has identified housing insecurity as a top concern among the state’s marginalized populations.
“It’s crucial that we get this help to the people who need it, particularly as we approach the July 10 deadline for the governor’s executive order prohibiting evictions and foreclosures for lack of payment,” Fetterman said. “Many people, through no fault of their own, are finding themselves and their families in jeopardy of losing their housing. In addition to the immeasurable stress this instability places on people at a time when so much is uncertain, we cannot rebuild a strong economy while people are in danger of being homeless.”
The assistance is coming at a crucial time, since the eviction moratorium is coming to an end, and at the end of July, the $600 a week in extra unemployment benefits that was provided by the federal stimulus will run out on July 25 as well, said Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Pennsylvania Housing Alliance.
“We’re expecting that it will be a pretty chaotic time” when the eviction moratorium ends, she said.
Chamberlain said it’s hard to know exactly how many pending evictions there are.
National research shows that, thus far, renters have been making their housing payments at close to the same pace as they did before the pandemic hit, she said.
But the extra unemployment payment benefits running out, advocates worry that there may be a large number of renters who won’t be able to keep up with their payments.
While businesses are reopening, many employers don’t seem to be rehiring as many workers as they’d had before the pandemic forced them to close, she said.
And there are also concerns that some renters may have been making rental payments with credit cards, so those people won’t be able to continue doing that, she said.
The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Pennsylvania is $815 a month, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. A one-bedroom apartment in Philadelphia costs, on average $992 a month, according to the coalition.
But the average rent is cheaper in rural counties – a one-bedroom apartment on average costs:
• $545 a month in Northumberland County.
• $548 a month in Mercer County.
• $554 a month in Crawford County.
• $573 a month in Cambria County.
• $561 a month in Lawrence County.
Chamberlain said housing advocates are glad the state is rolling out the aid, and the state’s moved quickly to try to get the help out to people.
“We are plenty concerned about the timing,” she said.
The agency’s toll-free call center at 1-855-U-Are-Home (827-3466) will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist the public and help with questions about the programs. Callers should listen for the prompt mentioning CARES assistance for renters and homeowners.
