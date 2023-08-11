JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The circumstances that led to the closure of The Atrium, a nonprofit personal care facility in downtown Johnstown, are common throughout Pennsylvania and the nation.
More than 460 long-term senior facilities have gone out of business in the United States since 2020, displacing over 18,000 residents, according to Save Our Seniors, which cites the causes as workforce shortages, inflation and not enough government funding.
Those factors were also mentioned by The Atrium representatives late last month when they announced the closure that required 54 residents to begin relocating.
“Unfortunately, due to a lack of investment from the state, whether it’s Medicaid funding, SSI (Supplemental Security Income) or Medicare, we have allowed long-term care to become an unsustainable system,” Pennsylvania Health Care Association President and CEO Zach Shamberg said.
“We’re seeing long-term care providers close floors, close wings, take beds offline due to insufficient funding and due to lack of staff – but we’re also seeing facility closures, and that’s what happened with The Atrium, and that’s what’s going to happen with others unless we seriously invest in long-term care.”
Shamberg said that, in his opinion, there was “a lack of prioritization for long-term care” even before the COVID-19 pandemic “amplified and exacerbated this issue.”
In announcing the closure, The Atrium said that reimbursements for a resident – through federal money administered by the state – can be less than $40 a day, while “actual costs of providing housing, meals, activities, laundry, housekeeping, medication management and assistance with activities of daily living resources is $115 per day.”
“The biggest issue for nonprofit personal care homes like the Atrium that serve majority low-income individuals is funding,” Garry Pezzano, LeadingAge PA president and CEO, said in an email interview.
“This issue is not new. For years, reimbursement rates in the form of SSI payments for personal care, and Medicaid for skilled nursing facilities and the LIFE program, have not come close to matching the actual cost of care. On top of that, the effects of the pandemic, a workforce crisis and record inflation are compounding to force mission-driven providers like this one to make incredibly tough decisions.”
Pezzano said that, in his opinion, “policymakers need to do the right thing and increase reimbursement rates and invest in workforce development for this critical sector.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, spoke about the issues during the Cambria Regional Chamber’s recent State of the Commonwealth Address in Johnstown.
“Everywhere that I go within the 35th District,” Langerholc said, “you could fill in the blanks. ‘I could hire “blank number” of “blank” tomorrow.’ But obviously the nursing shortage and in personal care and that area is felt so strongly. And how do we address that issue? There have been different ways to address that legislatively through more workforce development, more spending.”
Langerholc added: “There is some legislation out there to take away (licensing) barriers from out-of-state individuals that they might face.”
Representatives from the Pennsylvania Health Care Association and LeadingAge PA said they do not fully know how long-term care might be affected in this year’s state budget, since the spending codes have not been finalized.
Going forward, Pezzano said LeadingAge PA is supporting Gov. Josh Shapiro’s drafting of a master plan for older adults’ services; urging the creation of an Office of Health Workforce Innovation and Reform; advancing plans for nursing home improvements; and supporting changes to the way care is delivered and regulated, including developing new funding mechanisms and business models.
“When looking at the aging services sector as a whole, we need to ensure a balanced and healthy ecosystem so that as older Pennsylvanians age and require different levels of care, they have access to that care from mission-driven providers like The Atrium,” Pezzano said. “The two most important items that need to be addressed to accomplish this are adequate funding and workforce solutions.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr.’s office said there was no federal action step that could have prevented the closing of the care center in Johnstown.
Regarding the issue of senior care, Casey recently held a hearing titled “Laying the Foundation: Housing Accessibility and Affordability for Older Adults and People with Disabilities” that examined barriers faced when those people look for housing.
Casey also introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credit for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act earlier this year, which would “increase low-income housing tax credits to increase the stock of disability-accessible and affordable housing,” according to the bill’s text.
“Too often, older adults who wish to stay in their communities as they age face limited options for where to live, particularly in rural communities like Johnstown,” Casey said. “We can and must do more to make sure there are services and home care workers to ensure older adults can remain in their communities.
“As chairman of the Senate Aging Committee, I am working to ensure that seniors in these communities have a real choice when it comes to the place they call home.”
