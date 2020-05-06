Advocates in Pennsylvania will seek to raise public awareness of the importance of drug use prevention and positive mental health during PA Prevention Week, from Monday to May 15.
The Cambria County Drug Coalition will participate in those efforts locally, said Natalie Kauffman, projects coordinator. PA Prevention Week is part of National Prevention Week, which is hosted by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“PA Prevention Week aims to promote prevention year-round through providing ideas, capacity building, tools and resources to help individuals and communities make substance use prevention happen every day,” said Jeff Hanley, executive director of the nonprofit Commonwealth Prevention Alliance.
“While we are unable to gather together in person, we are pleased to host and support virtual events that will further our cause and keep prevention on top of mind during this time.”
Information about virtual events being held as part of PA Prevention Week is available online at www.commonwealthpreventionalliance.org/pa-prevention-week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.