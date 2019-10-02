EBENSBURG – Newly adopted children in Cambria County will soon have something to call their own when they officially join their families.
Cambria County Judge Patrick Kiniry and his secretary, Rana Kutchman, recently found a partnership with Jockey Being Family Foundation, a charity that provides post-adoption services in addition to its free backpack program.
Since 2005, the Jockey Being Family Foundation has given more than 30,000 free personalized backpacks to newly adopted children, in addition to tote bags for new adoptive parents.
Next week, Cambria County will award its first backpack and tote bag to an adoptive family.
Each backpack has the adopted child’s initials, which, in many cases, are new to them once the adoption is complete.
Inside each backpack is a blanket and a teddy bear.
Tote bags for new adoptive parents include resources to help them as they lead their new families.
“It’s a win-win for both the kids and the adoptive parents,” Kutchman said. “Kids are going to love these.”
Kiniry has been presiding over adoption hearings for 10 years, and sees many families formed after second marriages or divorces.
In 2018, Cambria County saw 40 adoptions.
As of Wednesday, Cambria County recorded 55 adoptions.
Kiniry said the increase is another side effect of the county’s growing drug problem. The number of adoptions involving the involuntary termination of parental rights has risen as the county’s Children and Youth Department sees more parents involved with drugs to the point that their children are taken out of their homes.
“It’s a sad thing to watch,” Kiniry said.
In addition, Kiniry said he’s seen a lot of grandparents adopting their grandchildren. Many of those grandparents are stepping up when their children are battling addiction, some of them voluntarily giving up their parental rights.
Since he started handling adoption hearings, Kiniry has given each child a bracelet that says “I’m a drug free kid,” with his name printed inside to remind them of the judge who – often times – has given them their new last name.
Despite the circumstances that may surround each adoption, Kiniry said he’s always encouraged by good people who want to raise the children, as well as children who are guaranteed to be taken care of.
“It makes your day so bright...knowing (adopted children) have a chance they otherwise wouldn’t,” Kiniry said.
