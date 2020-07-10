Four-legged friends and museums have come together for worthy causes.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association recently welcomed some special visitors to the Heritage Discovery Center – adoptable pets from the Humane Society of Cambria County.
The visit, which was captured on video by Innovative Tomato, is meant to promote the humane society’s adoptable pets and JAHA’s fundraising campaign to replace the elevator at the Heritage Discovery Center.
“Several museums across the country have brought animal visitors to their facilities during the coronavirus crisis while the facilities were closed,” said Deb Winterscheidt, JAHA’s development director. “The videos of these visits are so engaging and I thought we could do this in Johnstown, too.”
The video shows kittens and rabbits playing in various sections of the Heritage Discovery Center, including the first floor exhibition, “America: Through Immigrant Eyes,” and the Johnstown Children’s Museum on the third floor of the facility.
“We wanted to introduce some of the adorable pets at the humane society,” said Jessica Vamos, executive director of Humane Society of Cambria County. “During the coronavirus crisis, many of us are at home most of the time. If you’ve been considering adopting a pet, right now is a really good time to do so.”
The video also is meant to promote JAHA’s fundraising campaign to refurbish the elevator.
The $90,000 campaign, which was launched in January, has raised about $18,000.
“Obviously, a functioning elevator is critical for our museum,” said Richard Burkert, JAHA’s president and CEO.
“COVID put the brakes on our fundraising effort to replace it, and we’re hopeful this video will help us regain momentum.”
Innovative Tomato, the sister company of the marketing firm Prime Design Solutions, specializes in mobile app development as well as video and motion graphics.
“For Innovative Tomato, this was a great opportunity to support these important nonprofits while showcasing our firm’s abilities,” said Angela Law, chief cultivator for the firm.
The video can be viewed on the Humane Society of Cambria County and JAHA Facebook pages, the organization’s websites at www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com and www.jaha.org, and on JAHA’s YouTube channel.
