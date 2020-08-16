Admiral Peary Vo-Tech is receiving more than $55,000 to help with reopening costs for the next school year.
The allocation was announced by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, on Friday.
“Our schools have had to make extraordinary adjustments since the onset of this health crisis and these funds can help Admiral Peary take the steps it needs to ensure the safety of students and their continued educations,” Burns said in a statement. “This is just the latest round of federal relief funding that I have fought to make sure Cambria gets its fair share of – and not just the big cities.”
The funding is part of an equity grant program for career and technical institutions through the state that’s funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
These funds can be used to support continuity of education and “industry credential assessments for enrolled students who were negatively impacted by COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” according to a release from Burns.
Distribution of the grants was determined by the allocation formula for federal Perkins CTC grants.
It also factored in the local education agency’s overall student enrollment in career and technical programs.
