EBENSBURG, Pa. – Several of the 22 students from Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School who participated in 16 competitions this year at the state level SkillsUSA in Hershey from April 5-8 have advanced.
Ethan Braken, a senior from Central Cambria, received a gold medal in “Maintenance Light Repair” in the automotive technology program, and Central Cambria junior Wayne Cooper took home a silver medal in “Automotive Refinishing” for auto body.
Gavin Weakland, a Penn Cambria senior, won silver in “Collision Repair Technology” in the auto body program, as well.
His classmates and fellow seniors, Xavier Hutsky and David Novotny, got silver medals in “Electrical Construction Wiring” in the electrical technology, and “Technical Drafting” in the engineering technology, respectively.
Portage Area senior Andy Boreck received a silver medal in “Job Skill Demo A” in electrical technology, and Sabrina Brown, a junior from Central Cambria, took a bronze in “Employment Application Process” for early childhood education.
Other students who participated in the competition include Nikki Zimmerman, Mallory Coll and Marissa Yingling for cosmetology; Shala-Ann Rainey, culinary arts; Johnny Weiland, electrical technology; Ethan Schilling, HVAC; Cody Evans, masonry; Nathanial Potter, networking; Nate Farabaugh, welding; and Landon Kennedy, Luke Behe, Johnny Lee and Nathan Mertens for teamworks.
SkillsUSA is a career and technology student organization that serves more than 80 districts in the state and serves more than 395,000 high school, college and middle school students members that are enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations across the United States.
Students who placed at states will compete at the SkillsUSA National Skills and Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 20-25.
