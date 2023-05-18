EBENSBURG, Pa. – Although it’s his first year at Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School, Patrick Warfield IV has proven he’s adept at computer- aided drafting, and, on Thursday, his work was recognized by state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield.
The Cambria Heights High School student was surprised by the elected official and his family, and was presented a Pennsylvania House citation for not only winning gold at the district SkillsUSA contest, but also at states and representing the commonwealth in the national competition from June 19 through June 23 in Atlanta, Georgia.
“I’m astonished,” Warfield said. “I wasn’t expecting this in a million years.”
His parents were thrilled at the recognition for their son and his advancement to the national event.
“The biggest thing for me is this is his first year doing this,” his father, Patrick Warfield III, said. “Next year, look out.”
He added that his son’s scores in the district and state competitions were impressive.
Gail Warfield, the student’s mother, said Cambria Heights did a great job preparing her son and credited tech-ed teacher Jeff Meidinger for his work at the school.
Without Meidinger’s teachings, her son said, he wouldn’t be as interested in the CAD field, adding that Meidinger made the subject fun.
Patrick Warfield IV has been interested in computer design for some time.
He has a 3D printer and a laser engraver at home that he’s always tinkering with, working on a new project.
“Once I started using inventor software, I was hooked,” Patrick Warfield IV said.
After hearing of the student’s accomplishments, Kephart wanted to recognize him for all the hard work he’s put in.
The elected official took the matter to Harrisburg and brought back the legislative document.
“He did a really good job,” Kephart said. “(It’s) something to be recognized.”
The representative also stated that he wants academic accomplishments to be as honored as athletic achievements.
In addition to Patrick Warfield IV, Admiral Peary students Travis Adams from Penn Cambria High School and George Kissell from Portage Area High School are also representing the state at the national SkillsUSA competition.
The SkillsUSA event is described as “the ultimate recognition of excellence in career and technical education,” at which students test the techniques taught to them at CTCs against their peers.
“This event brings together thousands of students, instructors, business partners and administrators to celebrate the accomplishments of those preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and it’s an incredible opportunity for students to showcase their talents and skills on the national level,” according to www.nlsc.skillsusa.org.
Jessica Baker, Admiral Peary SkillsUSA adviser and culinary instructor, said the school is “very proud of the effort these kids put in.”
“For a small school, it’s pretty amazing we have three kids going down to represent Pennsylvania,” she said.
“No matter what place they end up with at nationals, we’ll be proud because it’s a big accomplishment just to get there.”
This is the most students the vocational school has ever had qualify for the final contest.
