Ferndale Area and Cambria Heights school districts have announced adjustments to the upcoming academic schedule and are now implementing hybrid models of education.
Beginning Monday, Ferndale students will be divided alphabetically by last name and assigned days for in-person learning.
Grades K4 through sixth with last names “A-K” will report to school Monday and Wednesday for a full day and those with “L-Z” will report on Tuesday and Thursday.
While not in class assignments provided by teachers will be worked on.
Children with different last names but coming from the same household should attend on the same days, according to a letter from the district.
The following week, Sept. 8-11, teachers will focus on working with district-provided technology.
Students “A-K” will attend school Tuesday and Thursday while “L-Z” will attend Wednesday and Friday.
During the week of Sept. 14 all children will learn from home.
The high school is following a similar model with students divided into “A-K” and “L-Z” groups with the first going in person on Monday and Wednesday and the second attending Tuesday and Thursday.
Work will be mailed out for
students to complete during remote days the first week.
District-provided iPads will be handed out and on the second week, Sept. 8-11, classes will continue as normal.
Students will work from home on virtual days and during the week of Sept. 14 everyone will participate in remote learning.
Cambria Heights has delayed the start of school to Sept. 8 and will implement a hybrid model through Oct. 30, a letter from Superintendent Michael Strasser states.
Students will be divided into alphabetical groups by last name with those in “A-K” attending in person on Mondays and Thursdays and those in “L-Z” going Tuesdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays are scheduled to have alternating attendance with a two-hour early dismissal.
Due to the holiday, the first week of school group “A-K” will go Tuesday and Thursday and group “L-Z” will learn in person Wednesday and Friday.
County status and education methods will be reviewed following the first marking period to determine how the next nine weeks will be handled.
