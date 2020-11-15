Changes are being made this year to the format of Ebensburg’s Dickens of a Christmas event in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers report.
Arrangements are being made to go ahead with Light-Up Night at Veterans Memorial Park on the evening of Dec. 4, and a roving Christmas parade the next morning, but some other events usually held as part of the annual festival will not take place this year because of social distancing efforts.
Ebensburg Borough employees this week were stringing lights, hanging bows, changing out lamppost banners and pulling decorations out of storage in preparation for the event, and some borough businesses are expected to join in the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership’s decorating contest.
“Our businesses do a phenomenal job decorating their windows and storefronts every year,” said Danea Koss, the borough’s community development director. “We encourage families to plan a night to come downtown to see the decorations, grab a meal together and visit our retail shops.”
Koss encouraged Ebensburg residents to shop locally as much as possible this year since local businesses have suffered “what has likely been the most challenging year they’ve ever faced,” adding, “When you spend money locally, you’re helping to keep our shops and restaurants open, and you’re reinvesting in your community and local economy.”
Dickens of a Christmas events tentatively slated to go ahead include the following:
• Light-Up Night at Veterans Memorial Park, 6 p.m. Dec. 4
• Indoor ice skating at North Central Recreation Center, 186 Schoolhouse Road, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5
• Downtown holiday light displays, all evening Dec. 4 and 5
• Santa’s Breakfast Express drive-through, Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 5
• Roving Christmas Parade, 11 a.m. Dec. 5
• Basket raffle, First United Church of Christ, 217 E. High St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5
• Live nativity, Ebensburg United Methodist Church, 100 E. Highland Ave., noon Dec. 5
• Cresson Lake Playhouse’s online trivia contest, 8 p.m. Dec. 5
• Cambria County Historical Society’s virtual gingerbread contest, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 5
Anyone whose business will host an event this year is asked to provide information on it to Koss, who can be reached by email at dkoss@ebensburgpa.com or by phone at 814-472-8414.
A listing of the above events and any others received by Koss will be posted online at www.ebensburgdickens.com.
