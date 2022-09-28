JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Food and Drug Administration took steps this week to get extra batches of Moderna’s update, omicron-focused booster cleared for distribution across the U.S.
Five batches were being released for emergency use from a manufacturing facility in Indiana – during a point where demand still appears to be outpacing supply, federal officials said.
The FDA noted that the approval applied only to five completed batches of the drug because the facility self continues undergoing a compliance check needed to permit additional, future distributions.
Both Moderna and Pfizer have developed updated boosters that target omicron subvarients, which has been the dominant COVID-19 type over most of 2022.
Earlier this week, Pfizer, which released its booster early in September, requested a review by the FDA to enable its vaccine to be available to children ages 5 to 11.
Health officials have particularly been urging people who are immunocompromised, older than 65 and those who have underlying medical conditions, such as chronic diseases to get vaccinated.
New cases
All but two of the region’s county’s saw their seven-day case total decrease this week.
Blair and Indiana counties had minor jumps, with Blair adding 149 cases – five more than last week – and Indiana adding 172 cases.
Indiana County had 154 in the previous seven-day count.
Cambria County dropped below the 300-case mark for the first time in several weeks and now recorded 277 cases.
Somerset County had 89, down from 94.
Bedford County added 45, down by one from a week earlier, while Clearfield County added 147 cases. It had 173 cases a week earlier.
Centre County added 158 cases while Westmoreland County added 422 cases, down from 637 just two weeks earlier.
Among deaths, Cambria County added five last week.
Somerset and Clearfield counties added one each, while Bedford, Indiana and Clearfield remained unchanged.
Vaccine clinics
At least three separate vaccine clinics are planned in the area.
• 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 29 at East Hills Recreation, 101 Community College Way, Richland Township. The clinic is part of state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.’s SeniorExpo.
• A community-wide clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Senior LIFE, 401 Broad St. in Johnstown’s Cambria City section.
Appointments are preferred for the event and may be scheduled at www.highlandshealthclinic.com.
The pediatric vaccination clinic will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Highlands Health headquarters, 315 Locust St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.