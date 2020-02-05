A Johnstown man faces a second charge of fentanyl delivery last spring in the city.
Nathaniel Jackson, 44, a Philadelphia native with a criminal history in Johnstown, has been indicted on distribution and possession with the intent to deliver the drug related to activity on April 29 and May 1, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a release to media.
Jackson's indictment was presented Tuesday in the U.S. District Court's Western District of Pennsylvania in Johnstown.
According to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, Jackson was bringing drugs from Philadelphia to sell locally.
He is also awaiting trial in Cambria County Court of Common Pleas, accused of threatening to shoot a man during a domestic dispute in Johnstown's West End.
Johnstown police filed charges against Jackson in September, saying Jackson entered an Edith Avenue home and allegedly pulled a handgun on a man, threatening to kill him if he did not leave. City police said Jackson then went onto the porch, waving a handgun at the man, a woman and her two children.
Jackson was lodged in Cambria County Prison as of Wednesday.
With Jackson's federal drug charges, he could face a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars and an up to $1 million fine, or both, although the length of his sentence would be based on several factors, including criminal history.
The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cambria County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation that led to Jackson's arrest, Brady said in a release to media.
