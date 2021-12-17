Addison Water Authority employees were testing the borough's lines Friday after installing a new 700-foot section to put an end to a week's worth of leaks.
After repair efforts ended up sprouting several new leaks once water started flowing through the system earlier this week, the decision was made to replace a 1930s-era stretch of pipeline, authority member Kevin Nogroski said.
"This was a steel line that was put in the ground back in the 1930s – and it was buried in a rocky, wooded area of forest down the mountain from our chlorinator building," he said.
Crews have been pumping water back through the corridor to check for leaks and remove air from the line. The hope is the system repairs will be addressed by Saturday to enable the reservoir to be refilled, Nogroski said.
Addison's water authority serves 141 customers.
Portable water has been trucked in for residents who need it, including bottled water for drinking and cooking and "non-potable" for other uses.
