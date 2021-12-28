ADDISON, Pa. – Water customers in the Addison area can again use their public water without boiling it, Somerset County officials said.
“All area residents now have clean, running water that is safe for consumption,” county Emergency Management Agency officials reported in a joint release with state Rep. Matthew Dowling, and state Sen. Pat Stefano, both Fayette County Republicans whose territory includes parts of Somerset County.
“This was an unprecedented event where roughly four miles of water main had to be searched for two major water main breaks and the replacement of over 700 feet of water main through a backwoods boulder field,” Emergency Management coordinator Joel Landis said. A “truly commendable” community effort enabled the authority to address the issue and ensure customers’ needs were met in the meantime, he added.
Upgrades to Addison’s water system were underway when leaks sprung up on an old section of the system’s transmission line. Now that the system is back in working order, the approximately $450,000 in planned upgrades, including a new 10,000-gallon storage tank, are expected to go online in the next week or so, authority member Kevin Nogroski said. A few tests must occur to ensure the new tank operates as expected, he said.
Despite earlier concerns, pressure release valves that were added to the system near the reservoir are functioning properly, he added.
“Now that we have new generators on the system for backup and this new tank ... our system is going to be in much better shape than it has been in a long time,” he said. “We’re going to be a lot better prepared the next time (an issue occurs).”
He credited Dowling’s and Stefano’s offices, Emergency Management, the PA Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network, Dean’s Water Service, National Pike Water Authority, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army for helping address this month’s water shortage.
Addison Area Water Authority serves 140 customers in the borough and part of surrounding Addison Township.
