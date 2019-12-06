SALIX – An Adams Township woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting a girl, giving her a bloody nose, authorities said.
Amanda Lynn Roberts, 36, of the 2200 block of Centennial Drive, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to Adams Township police Roberts allegedly assaulted the girl around 5 p.m. on Nov. 16. The girl reportedly suffered a bloody nose, swelling to the lip and bruising around the left eye.
A family member was caring for the three other children. Police began the investigation after receiving an anonymous report the tip line Safe2Say Something.
Roberts is free on bond.
