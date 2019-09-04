The Adams Township Police Department has added a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck to its inventory, in what police Chief Kirk Moss sees as a move away from patrol cars.
“We felt we needed to purchase another pursuit vehicle for the police department,” Moss said. “If you look down around Washington and down into Florida, you will see this is a very common police vehicle in this day and age.
“We’re the first police department in Cambria County to make the move,” he said.
The police department’s two marked patrol cars have racked up 108,000 and 130,000 miles. It also has an SUV which is used mostly in winter months.
The full-size equipped Chevrolet pickup, called a special service vehicle, was purchased direct from General Motors for about $38,000, he said.
Police department vehicles must carry more equipment such as assault weapons, shot guns, computers and rescue equipment.
The SSV has slide out trays in the bed and cage inside.
“We took it to township Chairman Dennis Richards and police Commissioner Mark Bucci and when we added it all up, it made sense,” Moss said.
The Adams Township Police Department, which has five full-time and six part-time officers, respond to an average of 2,500 calls a year. Police patrol about 58 miles of township road, 26 miles of state road and includes the Forest Hills School District, Moss said.
