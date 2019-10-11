Chief Kirk Moss, of Adams Township Police Department, announced on Friday that officers will be conducting “seat belt enforcement activities” on Oct. 16 at Forest Hills High School in Sidman in conjunction with National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26.
The announcement was made in cooperation with PennDOT and the PennDOT-funded advocacy project Buckle Up PA as part of a statewide Teen Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization designed to reduce crash-related injuries and fatalities among teenagers, according to a press release issued on Friday afternoon by Moss.
The enforcement is meant to increase seat belt use among teenagers and to raise awareness of the Pennsylvania law requiring all vehicle occupants under the age of 18 to wear a seat belt, no matter where they are sitting in the vehicle.
“Wearing a seat belt is one of the simplest ways for teens to stay safe in a vehicle,” according to the press release. “Nationally, in 2017, there were 539 passengers killed in passenger vehicles driven by teen drivers, and (60% of those passengers) were not buckled up at the time of the fatal crash.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.