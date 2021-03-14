Longtime Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss is on the ballot for the office of Cambria County Sheriff as a Democrat, facing off against Tom Owens in the party’s primary race.
The Pennsylvania primary election is scheduled for May 18.
Moss previously ran against then-incumbent Sheriff Bob Kolar in the 2017 Democratic primary on a platform of bringing fiscal responsibility to the office.
He has been a member of the Adams Township Police Department since 1981, earning promotion to chief of police in 2007.
Moss, 61, also has been an active member of the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 since he was 16. Twelve years after joining, members of the first department elected him president, a position to which he’s been reelected consistently since then.
In 2020, Adams Township was ranked third by SafeWise in a Top 100 list of safest “cities” in Pennsylvania. The ranking considers only communities with populations of 10,000 or greater, with a local police department, and that have submitted a complete crime report to the FBI.
Additionally, Moss, a Forest Hills High School and Johnstown Regional Police Academy graduate, is the president of the Mainline Police Association of Cambria County, while serving as a member of Cambria County Crime Stoppers, the Cambria County Coroner’s Child Death Review Team and the Cambria County Drug Task Force.
Away from emergency service, he is a member of the Forest Hills Municipal Authority, where he has served as chairman of the board since appointment in 2002. In 2018, Moss was appointed by the Richland Township Board of Supervisors to the Pegasus Sewer Authority, which serves Richland and Conemaugh townships.
Moss said his experience in overseeing budgets for emergency services and municipal authorities gives him an edge over Owens and acting Sheriff Don Robertson, a Republican, who will run against the Democratic primary winner in the fall.
“I still think there are changes that are needed. The only thing I’ll say about the other two candidates because I’m not a guy to badmouth, I don’t see on their resumes where they have any fiscal management experience,” Moss said. “They have law enforcement experience, but I don’t know what they have as far as supervisory.”
“I’m on civil sewer authorities. I’m the chairman of the Forest Hills Municipal Authority, which is 13 municipalities.
“We manage a $6 million budget, and I’ve been in that position for 20 years. I have a lot of fiscal responsibility experience, and I think that office needs that.”
Previously, Moss served in the U.S. Marine Corps and with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service Presidential Detail. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.
