Adams Township police announced on Wednesday changes in how they handle non-emergency calls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To enhance social distancing and keep our personnel and public safe and healthy, we will begin collecting information via telephone for incidents that do not require an in-person response,” police Chief Kirk Moss said. “This change affects only a limited number of call types.”
Those calls include lost and found items, identity theft, littering and general requests to speak to an officer.
Police response to emergencies and crimes in progress remains unchanged. Residents needing to speak to an officer should call the station at 814-487-4712. An officer will then meet with residents outside the building.
“The public can be confident that the Adams Township Police Department has the personnel, equipment and plans in place to respond to emergencies,” Moss said.
The change remains in effect until further notice.
