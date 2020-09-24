SALIX – When the alarm for a Beautyline Drive house fire came in just after 3 a.m. on May 9, Adams Township police Officer Jared Shope was patrolling nearby.
“I was the first responder on the scene. The fire was basically through the whole house when I got there,” Shope, 25, said at the Adams Township Municipal Building after receiving the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association’s Valor Award.
He and two neighbors checked around the house for victims and found homeowner Danny Adams standing in a rear doorway with flames behind him.
“He kept saying, ‘I can’t move; I can’t walk,’ ” Shope said.
Adams said he awoke and found flames spreading up the wall from a propane heater.
He made his way to the back door, but had not put on shoes. A late-season snowfall had covered the yard.
“I was screaming when (Shope) came around the house,” Adams recalled. “He climbed over the fence, picked me up, carried me to his truck and put me inside because I was freezing.”
Fire was consuming the house as the events unfolded.
“There were flames and smoke within inches of us,” he said.
Paramedics arrived and Adams was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he was treated for smoke inhalation.
Shope said he doesn’t remember considering the danger he was facing at the time he rescued the homeowner.
“My attention was: Get anyone out of the house,” he said. “I asked him if there was anyone else and he said he was the only one.”
Days later, the magnitude of his action began to sink in when Shope talked to Adams following the elderly man’s discharge from the hospital.
“He told me he was very grateful for what I did,” Shope said. “His doctor told him in another five minutes he would have passed away from the smoke.”
Shope was nominated for the Valor Award by Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 at St Michael.
“Officer Shope’s actions definitely prevented further injury or possibly death to the homeowner, and at obvious risk to himself due to the severity of the rapidly deteriorating fire conditions,” fire Chief Paul Kunrod wrote in the nomination letter.
“I’m retired military,” Adams said. “I’ve seen a lot in my life. He went above and beyond what is normally called for.”
The situation also reinforces the value of a full-time police department, township police Chief Kirk Moss said.
“Officer Shope was there before the fire department,” Moss said. “24/7 police protection is pretty important in rural areas.”
It’s the second time Shope has been recognized for heroism.
About two years ago, he was working as a Geistown officer when he and Richland Township officer Todd Miller revived a woman who suffered a cardiac arrest at Copies Plus on Belmont Street, Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said.
Miller also received more recognition last month when he was honored for rescuing a man from the Stonycreek River.
