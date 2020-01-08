An Adams Township man is in jail after sheriff’s deputies picked him up on a warrant from Colorado.
Jason Middleton, 30, of the 600 block of Ragers Hill Road, was wanted for violating his parole on a burglary conviction in Colorado, the criminal complaint says. He was arrested Tuesday morning in Richland Township and placed in Cambria County Prison on $250,000 bond while awaiting extradition.
Online court records show Middleton has been arrested and convicted several times in Cambria County, including a burglary conviction for a 2011 break-in at a neighbor’s home.
