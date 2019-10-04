SOUTH FORK – An Adams Township man was charged with assault, accused of smashing a woman’s face into the front door, authorities said.
Township police charged Shawn Christian Pringle, 37, of the 100 block of Gramlingtown Road, South Fork, with simple assault and probable cause/domestic.
According to a criminal complaint, Pringle was involved in a dispute with a woman on Sept. 28 when he allegedly “grabbed her arm and began to throw her around.”
Pringle allegedly “took her face and hit it off of the glass on the front screen door,” the complaint said.
Pringle was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and freed on $5,000 unsecured bond.
