A propane heater was likely to blame for a fire that destroyed a Salix home early Saturday, responders said.
The fire was reported at 3:07 a.m. on the 300 block of Beautyline Drive. And an Adams Township police officer came to the homeowner’s aid by helping him escape the blaze through a back door, St. Michael fire Chief Paul Kundrod said.
“Unfortunately for the house, the fire just traveled straight through it,” he said, noting it was fully involved when the first crews arrived.
The home’s 68-year-old owner – the only person living inside the residence was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center due to smoke inhalation, Kundrod said.
Dunlo, St. Michael and Beaverdale fire departments spent four hours at the scene, knocking down the fire and then taking care of remaining hot spots.
The home is a total loss, Kundrod said.
He said the fire appears to be accidental. It originated in an area of the home’s living room, where a wall heater was located.
Forest Hills and East Hills EMS units also responded, Cambria County 911 officials reported.
Kundrod said the home appears to be insured.
The fire was one of two in Adams Township over the weekend.
A Dunlo home suffered basement damage Saturday before noon. Kundrod said the blaze occurred above the furnace, but firefighters were able to douse it within minutes of their arrival.
The fire was reported on Huff Street, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.