EBENSBURG – A Cambria Township park is expected to be improved in the coming months in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
A.D. Martin Park, located in the unincorporated community of Colver, is scheduled to be upgraded using 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds, the Cambria Township supervisors said at their meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
Jack Schaffer, Cambria Township engineer, said the three top priorities for the park are adding an ADA-compliant parking space; upgrading the trails through the park, which connect the tennis court, the basketball court and the playground, so that they meet ADA standards; and switching out the material below the playground equipment with a new, ADA-compliant material.
If there is enough money left over, the playground equipment is slated to be replaced, Schaffer added.
The park is named after Dr. Alexander “A.D.” Martin, who ran the small hospital in Colver for half a century, from 1924 to 1974. He operated the hospital as the area’s first HMO-style medical facility, charging fees of $2 per month for the hospital and $1.50 per month for doctor’s fees and medicine, according to The Tribune-Democrat archives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.