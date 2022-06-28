JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After a tour of the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College campus on Tuesday, acting state Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty noted his commitment to helping students gain access to secondary education.
"There's just so many great opportunities here," he said. "As long as we do what we need to do to keep it affordable, I know that they're going to deliver the quality education."
Hagarty visited the area to discuss the impact of the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program and the importance of continued investments in higher education.
He said he also wanted to stop by so he can remain connected to the local institutions represented in Harrisburg, adding that it can be easy for decision-makers to lose touch with what life is like throughout the state.
"I love having people that care about education on our campus," Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez said.
Additional funding for a school such as PHCC could be helpful not just to the college but the students.
"This could be a real boon for community college students," Nunez said. "That scholarship money would go a long way with us locally. If it would pay for tuition, fees and books, those type of things, many of our students could come to us for free or nearly free."
Hagarty said he knows the difference a school such as Penn Highlands can make for a student because he attended a community college prior to a four-year school.
However, he also acknowledged that cost is often a major barrier for those considering continuing their education at any age, noting the average Pennsylvania student graduates with about $32,000 in loan debt, making starting a career and life after school more difficult.
To assist with that, Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget includes a $125 million increase for higher education operations, and the Nellie Bly fund totals $200 million to help with tuition and other costs.
"Hopefully these scholarships will help increase enrollment and allow the students that do attend here be on even better footing once they graduate," Hagarty said.
He expects that could boost the commonwealth's economy.
"It's really hard for someone to purchase their first house or start a family in a great place like Johnstown here if they're busy paying $500 a month plus in student loans," Hagarty said. "It's just essential we lower the cost of education for families and I think a community college like this presents a great opportunity for someone who wants to get started in their career or if they're later in life want to go back for continuing education."
Training, archiving
The acting secretary toured the new police training simulator that was installed after the college took over the Johnstown Regional Police Academy.
Cory Fairman, simulator coordinator and assistant director of security and safety, provided the state official with a demonstration of the equipment that included running through two scenarios.
After that presentation, Hagarty was directed to Barbara Zaborowski, dean of library services, who detailed her work with the Cambria Memory Project and how she digitizes historical documents and artifacts.
One aspect of that undertaking she noted was working with Cambria County to catalog old liquor licenses.
An example Zaborowski provided was the application Samuel Lemon submitted nearly 200 years ago through the local courts for what is now known as the Lemon House at the top of Cresson Mountain at the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site.
