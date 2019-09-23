The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County will host a seminar on Act 152 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ebensburg Borough building community room.
The seminar is open to the public and free to attend.
Renee Daly, executive director of the county redevelopment authority, will present information about Act 152, the steps required to have a property demolished under Act 152 and answer questions.
The Cambria County Commissioners voted in 2017 to opt into Act 152, which allows counties to collect a $15 fee on certain types of deeds and mortgages to be deposited into a demolition fund overseen by the redevelopment authority.
Eligible properties must be owned by either a municipality, municipal authority, community development corporation or public nonprofit organization.
