A splash park was unveiled for children served by Alternative Community Resource Program at 917 Chestnut St., Johnstown.
Johnstown Mayor and ACRP Executive Director Frank Janakovic said he’s been working for five years on bringing the park to fruition.
The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the park, which has no standing water, but includes several animal-shaped sculptures that pour or spray water.
Janakovic said the park will be open first to children in ACRP programs, and then, he said, he has aims to work out a plan to open it to the broader community.
“We hope to do something at Ethnic Fest this weekend to show people,” he said.
The Cambria City Ethnic Festival, which begins Friday, is held each year over Labor Day Weekend in the historic Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting said they’d like to see similar parks in other areas of the city.
The addition of amenities including changing rooms will bring the total cost to $200,000, Janakovic said. The work completed so far has been paid with funds from a $170,000 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant that ACRP obtained with the help of state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township.
The grant required a local match of 50%, which Janakovic said was funded by donors including Somerset Trust Co., the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the 1889 Foundation.
“We sent three letters of support and spoke with House leadership,” Rigby said. “The state has money for these projects, and I’m all about promoting my district. The money is available for communities, so why not here?”
District director Jim Miliauskas was present from Langerholc’s office.
“Four years ago, Frank told us about this project at Stone Bridge Brewing Company,” he said. “Hard work and perseverance has paid off.”
